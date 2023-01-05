Randy Lemmon, longtime Houston radio host and Aggie, dies at 61

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - Randy Lemmon, a longtime Houston radio host and Aggie, died on Wednesday.

Lemmon passed due to complications related to a stroke.

He graduated from Texas A&M in 1984. Before his radio career, he spent nearly a decade at the university producing news and commentary for an agricultural network he created with the College of Agriculture.

Lemmon later hosted the GardenLine radio show for 27 years, sharing gardening tips and tricks for both serious landscapers and weekend gardeners.

He died on his 61st birthday.

