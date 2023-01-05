Socialize, make new BFFs this year

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re feeling stuck and need some help making new friends, you’re not alone.

In fact, there’s a Facebook group for that!

Lauren Coyle started “College Station BFF” as a way to make friends after moving to the area last summer. “I tried Bumble BFF, but that one-on-one conversation can be so awkward. I decided to create a group where we could all get together and it just bloomed from there,” she said.

The group that was once just a few girls has now grown to more than 400 members.

Activities range from doggy play dates to happy hours to book club to weekly walks and more. “Pretty much any excuse we can use to have fun, we try to do,” Coyle said.

College Station BFF requires members to be women between the ages of 23 and 35. “In that age range, it’s so much harder to make friends in a college town,” Coyle explained.

If you’re interested in joining, you can find the group on Facebook here. You will be asked a series of simple questions regarding why you want to be a part of the group and Facebook will notify you once you’ve been accepted.

