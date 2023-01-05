Treat of the Day: 2023 Community Impact Award Winners

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 Community Impact Award winners.

Congratulations to The Remnant of Nawlins, SABI Boutique, and Goldstar Barber Studios.

The Community Impact Award program started in 2003 with the goal of recognizing minority business owners who have made a significant impact on the community.

The award winners will be celebrated on Feb. 21 at a luncheon. Those interested in attending can call the chamber at (979) 260-5200 to register. Tickets are $40 each or $400 for a table.

