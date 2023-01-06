Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Doug

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Doug is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 6.

Doug is an adult, mixed-breed dog, on the bigger side. His foster family said he was around cats, showed some interest, but ultimately became indifferent.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. They are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas but will be back open on Monday. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

