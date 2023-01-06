Aggies Sign Transfer Jazmine Wilkinson for 2023 Campaign

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M soccer fortified its offensive arsenal with the addition of transfer Jazmine Wilkinson, a forward who played three seasons at Arizona State, head coach G Guerrieri announced Friday.

“Jazmine is a wonderful addition to our team,” Guerrieri said. “She has played as a striker with the Canadian National Team at the U17 and U20 level. At Arizona State, she played in that role as well as spending time as a playmaking defensive midfielder, so she is very versatile. She is smart and athletic, and a dominant presence in aerial battles.”

Wilkinson played three seasons at Arizona State, appearing in 54 matches, including 38 starts. She had 15 points for her career on five goals and five assists. Wilkinson earned a spot on the Pac 12 All-Freshman Team during the 2020-21 campaign.

“We feel lucky to have Jazmine in Aggieland for her last two years of NCAA eligibility,” Guerrieri said. “You can anticipate her being a goal-scoring force for Texas A&M in our pursuit of more SEC trophies and a national championship.”

A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Wilkinson played club soccer in the Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX program that produced Aggies Mia Pante, Andersen Williams and Bella Lister.

Wilkinson debuted on the Canadian National Team scene at the 2018 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay. She starred for the Maple Leafs at the 2020 CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship in the Dominican Republic, notching two goals and two assists in five matches.

