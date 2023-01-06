Arts Council looks ahead to 2023 events

Save the date for Boots & BBQ, Empty Bowls, Jr. and Celebrate the Arts
Arts Council of the Brazos Valley
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a new year and the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley wants you to save the date for some big events coming up.

Boots & BBQ is one of The Arts Council’s annual fundraisers that is low-key and offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment.

Enjoy delicious BBQ and view recent work from their artists in residence. Boots and BBQ is Saturday, Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Empty Bowls, Jr. is Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Allen Honda.

Students and art educators from more than 25 Brazos Valley schools have created hundreds of handmade, artistic bowls to donate for this event with the purpose of “kids helping kids.”

Attendees can donate $10 for a bowl and receive a cup of soup served by local restaurants.

Celebrate the Arts is The Arts Council’s largest and most important annual fundraiser.

Proceeds raised during the event help The Arts Council achieve its mission of making the arts accessible to all citizens and visitors of the Brazos Valley.

Celebrate the Arts on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hilton College Station

For more information, go to acbv.org

