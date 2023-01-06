Become a big brother or sister in National Mentoring Month

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is National Mentoring Month, a time to celebrate mentors that make a difference in the world.

Here in the Brazos Valley, the organization Big Brothers Big Sisters does just that.

Board member Patrick Wilson says Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about the perfect pairing. He says the program matches at-risk youth to great local role models.

According to Wilson, he believes in the organization’s mission so much, he is a big brother and has been for some time.

“It’s going on eight years now,” shared Wilson.

Director Terry Dougherty shares that every child deserves to have the brightest future. She adds mentoring gives both parties a chance at new relationships, experiences and skills.

“In our country, a lot of kids have what we call natural mentors, either a coach, teacher or neighbors, but research shows that one out of three kids do not,” explained Dougherty.

At Big Brothers Big Sisters, once paired, mentors (bigs) and mentees (littles) meet two to four times a month for a year. Dougherty says it takes that long for a genuine relationship to form.

If interested in volunteering at Big Brothers Big Sisters Brazos Valley visit the website here.

