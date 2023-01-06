Brazos Valley residents preparing for allergies, cedar fever

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -High pollen counts are causing allergies to act up this time of year.

Cedar fever has been an issue with residents and with the flu and Covid-19 still being a concern, it may be hard to tell the difference between symptoms.

Dr. Rebecca Fischer, Professor of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases at Texas A&M University said this could be a concern for anyone affected.

“That’ll be our biggest challenge is teasing out what’s an allergy versus what is something that is infectious and could pose a greater threat to our health or a threat to others if we pass it on,” said Fischer.

Fischer said cedar fever can be treated with over-the-counter allergy medicine.

