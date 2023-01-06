Broken water main prompts closure of College Main & Church Ave intersection

The intersection of Church Ave and College Main is closed to repair a broken water main.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Crews from College Station Utilities are currently on site of a water main break at the intersection of College Main & Church Avenue.

Eastbound Church is closed at Second St. and westbound Church St. is closed at Tauber St. so crews can make the necessary repairs.

Southbound traffic is restricted at the Northgate parking garage.

The College Station Police Department said in a statement on social media that they expect the road to reopen Friday.

Parking near Northgate can be accessed via Church Street and Wellborn Road.

The cause of the break is not known.

