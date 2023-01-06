Bryan church holds special mass honoring Pope Benedict XVI

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan held a special mass Thursday evening to honor and remember Pope Benedict XVI.

This mass is called a requiem or funeral mass. This program used the same readings and similar prayers as the funeral for Benedict that happened Thursday in Rome.

Benedict died last week at the age of 95. He retired in 2013, marking the first pope to do so in 600 years.

Father Will Rooney, the Associate Pastor at St. Joseph, says Benedict had a large impact on what we see as the Catholic church today.

