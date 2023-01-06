Bryan ISD unveils new additions to the Rudder High campus

Students at Rudder High School returned for the spring semester with additional classrooms and new wing.
Entrance to stairwell in new wing of Rudder High School.
Entrance to stairwell in new wing of Rudder High School.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District marked off another completed project from its 2020 bond package.

The bond package included funding for the expansion at Rudder High School along with the construction of a new intermediate school, new buses, fence upgrades at Merrill Green Stadium, new public announcement systems for every school, roof replacements, and fine arts program upgrades across the district.

Students and staff returning to the Rudder campus Thursday after the holiday break was welcomed to 14 new classrooms, an additional stairwell, more restrooms and water fountains, and new teacher work areas.

The addition also features new desks for students, technology enhancements, unique light fixtures, spaces for new murals, and interior spaces that display and reflect Rudder’s pride.

Rachel Layton, the school’s principal says the exciting part of Thursday’s reveal was seeing the excitement from students who no longer have to take classes in a portable building.

“This morning when the students walked in and saw the new addition we heard squeals and some of the kids were so excited about how it looked and the green colors and said that basically they’re excited because this looked like Rudder High School,” said Layton.

Former students also returned to campus to get a tour of the new and improved facility.

Layton says the district is grateful for the support of the community through the bond and construction process.

