Celebrate ‘Dry January’ with Mangonada mocktails

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re staying sober this month, or every month, the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition has some ideas to spice up your non-alcoholic drinks.

Program Manager, Cindy Kovar, joined The Three to blend up some delicious Mangonadas.

Also called Chamangos, they can be made with any combination of mango sorbet, chopped fresh mango or mango purée, and always contain the salty, spicy, and tangy flavors of Tajín and chamoy.

You’ll need to blend the sorbet with mango juice to get the right texture for this frozen drink. Once blended, drizzle chamoy sauce around the inside of your glass before layering your drink between the frozen blend and freshly chopped mangoes.

A Tajín straw adds the perfect pop of flavor to this already delicious drink.

“Healthy. No alcohol. They look and taste incredibly festive. They’re perfect for the Designated Driver, so they can be part of the party without getting behind the wheel with alcohol in their system,” Kovar said.

