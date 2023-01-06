Chris Beard fired as Texas Men’s Head Basketball Coach

Chris Beard fired as Texas Men's Head Basketball Coach
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge after his fiance told police he strangled and bit her.

The school sent Beard’s attorney a letter that said the coach was “unfit” for the position. Beard had been suspended without pay since Dec. 12. He had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed contract. Police responded to an emergency call to Beard’s house.

The woman initially told officers that Beard choked her from behind, bit her and hit her during an argument. Beard’s attorney has said Beard is innocent and that his fiance later denied she was choked.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver has been identified as Raul Anthony Caballero, 22, who is accused of shooting and...
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
College Station police have released the images of three people named as suspects in the murder...
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
College Station resident and Texas A&M student Macie Pendergrass going through her belongings...
Students returning from holiday break dealing with impacts of last month’s freeze

Latest News

Classroom Champion: Bryce Zeig from Mumford High School
Classroom Champion: Bryce Zeig from Mumford High School
Chris Beard fired as Texas Men's Head Basketball Coach
Chris Beard fired as Texas Men's Head Basketball Coach
Classroom Champion: Bryce Zeig
Classroom Champion: Bryce Zeig from Mumford High School
Aggies reveal spring soccer schedule