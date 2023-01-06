College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder

Rashawn Jones was killed in a home invasion and shooting at his apartment in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway on Tuesday night.
By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Loved ones are speaking out about the death of Rashawn Jones.

Jones, described as a loving father, brother, and son, was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway Tuesday.

He was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute and was prepared to graduate and become a professional barber.

Jones’ teachers and classmates say they were shocked to hear about his passing.

“When I heard what I had heard about him, I tried to call him. I thought it was fake and couldn’t believe it and tried to call him three or four times and no answer,” said Edward Estepney.

Jones’ teacher, Jessica De La Cruz said he may have had a troubled past but was turning his life around and was a great student.

“He came in on time, he completed the course on time, he was always volunteering his time his energy, always positive,” she said.

Modern Barber and Beauty Institute said they will be honoring Jones during their next graduation ceremony.

A motive for his murder is still unclear but on Thursday police release images of three suspects. Click here for more on that.

