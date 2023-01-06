Hockey players team up with Brazos Valley Food Bank to fight food insecurity

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Hockey Club, a youth sports organization, along with the junior hockey team, the Texas Roadrunners, have joined forces with The Brazos Valley Food Bank to help feed local families.

Texas Roadrunner Derek Boutin says this year’s team is made up of a great group of guys.

“Everyone shows up every day,” said Boutin.

According to The Brazos Valley Hockey Club’s Amanda Dominguez, this is an opportunity for the hockey league and junior team to give back to the community.

“The Brazos Valley Food Bank serves about 70% of the rural areas, but in the Brazos Valley, 15% of homes have food insecurity,” said Dominguez.

The food drive will run from Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8.

If you bring two canned food items, you get $1 off a hockey game ticket. You can drop off food items at the Spirit Ice Arena.

