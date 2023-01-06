National Poverty Awareness Month: BCS Habitat for Humanity combats homelessness

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In wake of National Poverty Awareness month, Habitat for Humanity provides comfort and security by building homes, communities, and hope.

BCS Habitat for Humanity started building homes in the 1980s and is still going strong years later.

Habitat’s developments and faith relations manager, Erin Mabry, says it’s not just any home, it’s affordable homes.

“What makes our homes affordable is our 0% increase mortgage, and that’s super important because not having that interest rate will help our families start building that home equity early on so that they can get out of that poverty,” saidMabry.

There are requirements to apply for a Habitat home. Mabry says applicants have to be in the 35%-85% range of the median household income, among others.

BCS Habitat for Humanity will have its in-take day in March.

“That’s when they will go through the application process. That’s when our committee will select about five families from that process,” shared Mabry.

If interested in volunteering or applying for assistance visit the BCS Habitat for Humanity website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.