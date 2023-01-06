Next cold front scheduled to arrive Saturday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The parade of Pacific cold fronts continues for the Brazos Valley. After a very brief warm-up from the mid/upper 60s Thursday to the mid-70s Friday, the next north wind shift is scheduled to arrive midday to mid-afternoon Saturday. Like our most recent fronts, this one will not have the full fury of winter behind it. It will have enough oomph to drop temperatures down the thermometer a bit between lunch and sunset.

RAIN CHANCE

Spotty, scattered, light, passing showers are possible at any point Saturday. Outdoor plans or activities in the morning? No need to cancel, just know that a very brief bit of damp weather may come strolling past you at times. The cold front itself is expected to arrive dry. By late afternoon and early evening, this north wind shift will be capable of firing off a couple areas of heavier rain and thunder. Still not enough to cancel evening plans, but if you have them outdoors know that heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds may send you indoors at times. The most likely chance for this type of disruptive weather to form is across the southern reaches of the area -- particularly between Highway 105 and I-10.

Cold front scheduled to cross the Brazos Valley midday to mid-afternoon SATURDAY

Rain coverage: 50%

...BUT don't cancel plans. Scattered showers possible at any point. More likely chance for (non-severe) storms currently south of our area.



Worth watching but we may just miss out pic.twitter.com/ZYoLEUiF4u — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 6, 2023

About that heavy rain...Most of the area will collect 0.1″ at best from this event. However, if you find yourself under one of these rumbly storms, a quick 1″ to 2″ is not ruled out. While this is certainly the exception rather than the rule, the Weather Prediction Center has the Brazos Valley marked for a 1 out of 4 risk of isolated Excessive Rainfall. Essentially, the atmosphere will be capable of heavy enough rain that could cause very brief road, street, and low-lying flooding to collect due to high rainfall rates.

The Weather Prediction Center's forecast for Excessive Rainfall Saturday (KBTX)

TEMPERATURES

This is no big, blue ‘norther blowing in Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s by midday to early afternoon. As this north wind turns around, the occasional gust between 15 and 20 mph is possible, but certainly will be highly sporadic at best. Still, temperatures are expected to slip about 5° or 6° from the low 70s to the mid-60s just ahead of sunset.

Temperatures are expected to slip a bit with Saturday's north wind shift (KBTX)

This front is bringing a seasonable feel back for the second half of the weekend. After a morning in the mid-to-upper 40s, Sunday brings the Brazos Valley clearing clouds and highs in the low 60s.

Forecast data over the next 24 hours will be very important to understanding where this cold front could spark up thunderstorms and any sort of lightning or heavy rain potential. What we know as of Thursday night is included in the video above.

