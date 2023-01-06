Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.

Dr. Clifford Dorn, one of the founders of Operation Safe Shield, a non-profit with the goal of outfitting patrol vehicles with bullet-resistant windows, joined First News at Four to discuss the organization’s mission.

Operation Safe Shield was founded in July of 2021 following the deaths of DPS Troopers Juan Tovar and Chad Walker. Both were killed after being shot at through their car windows in two separate incidents. The Texas legislature recently passed SB2222 to provide bullet-resistant windows for all of the Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicles, but Operation Safe Shield wants to provide these windows for all patrol vehicles in the Brazos Valley.

The organization started by outfitting patrol vehicles for Brazos County law enforcement departments.

Dorn says the shooting on Dec. 30 “terrified us to think that we didn’t get that car protected quick enough, and of course, it all boils down to money because we’re a nonprofit we’re raising funds and that’s how we’re doing it.”

At this point, Dorn says they’ve purchased windows for 45 patrol vehicles in Brazos County.

“Personally I would like to see the state step up and say we can go through and do the same thing that they’re doing for DPS. Let the state say well, when you buy a new car, we’re going to give you funding to equip it,” said Dorn.

It costs between $7,500 and $8,000 to equip a car according to Dorn.

“Our motto is, you know, we are protecting those who protect us. If they’re willing to put their life on the line for me every day if something goes sideways, I know I can count on these guys to come help me out. So for me to show support is pretty simple for me, and if I can spend some money and save one of their lives, to me it’s worth it,” said Dorn.

To help Operation Safe Shield with its mission, donate on their website operationsafeshield.org.

