Salvation Army BCS offering Character Building Program for youth

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of BCS offers a number of services to our community including a weekly character building program for youth.

Executive Director and Corps Officer Timothy Israel says the youth program helps kids with a range of things such as self-esteem, perseverance and diligence. He says in the program kids have a number of tasks they are required to do and once completed, they are rewarded with completing that objective.

“We think it’s a great thing. It teaches them the hard work that goes into that,” said Israel.

According to the Executive Director, the program is fit for kids five to 18 years old. He says while attending, they are broken up into groups by age.

“Each group works on a badge or activity appropriate to them,” said Israel.

Lastly, Israel explained the program is always looking to adult volunteers to help the youth.

For more information or to view volunteer opportunities visit here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver has been identified as Raul Anthony Caballero, 22, who is accused of shooting and...
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
College Station police have released the images of three people named as suspects in the murder...
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
College Station resident and Texas A&M student Macie Pendergrass going through her belongings...
Students returning from holiday break dealing with impacts of last month’s freeze

Latest News

Become a Big Brother or Sister in National Mentoring Month
Become a big brother or sister in National Mentoring Month
Stone Co. offers both day passes for $16 and memberships for varying fees.
Climb to new heights this year at Stone Co. Climbing
The very first College Station BFF hangout in September of 2022.
Socialize, make new BFFs this year
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - character building for youth
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - character building for youth