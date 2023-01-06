Salvation Army BCS offering Character Building Program for youth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of BCS offers a number of services to our community including a weekly character building program for youth.

Executive Director and Corps Officer Timothy Israel says the youth program helps kids with a range of things such as self-esteem, perseverance and diligence. He says in the program kids have a number of tasks they are required to do and once completed, they are rewarded with completing that objective.

“We think it’s a great thing. It teaches them the hard work that goes into that,” said Israel.

According to the Executive Director, the program is fit for kids five to 18 years old. He says while attending, they are broken up into groups by age.

“Each group works on a badge or activity appropriate to them,” said Israel.

Lastly, Israel explained the program is always looking to adult volunteers to help the youth.

For more information or to view volunteer opportunities visit here.

