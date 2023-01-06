Spa owner shares at-home skincare options to increase self-care

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Institute of Mental Health reported that taking time to prioritize self-care helps lower stress and increase energy. Although people may think they have to buy a lot of products or treatments to achieve self-care, the owner of the White Elm Day Spa, Hanna Hayes Hart, said there are multiple things you can do inexpensively at home.

According to Hart, the earlier you can start a self-care routine that involves taking care of your skin, the better.

“We only have one body, and, of course, one of the things that help us feel better is to look better,” Hart said.

The day spa owner and CEO said a skincare routine for teenagers and young adults can include a cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen. As you age, Hart recommends taking collagen, adding a serum or oil to your skincare routine and dry-brushing your skin to help bring out dead skin cells and help the skin to rejuvenate.

Hart suggests looking for products that are packed with nutrients. For those starting fresh with a skincare routine, sample-sized or the smallest option of a product can be a great way to determine what works best for your skin. Hart said even the smallest option can last about four months if you don’t overuse it.

For those who already have several skincare products, Hart said you don’t have to throw everything out and start fresh. She advises incorporating products like serums that can help you lock down a more structured routine.

Hart said visiting a spa can be a fun way to treat yourself, going to the spa to receive services like facials and massages monthly or every few months. Hart said this can be a great time to talk to professionals about the most effective products to use so you know what to do at home.

“It gives you the chance to really take care of yourself and invest in yourself,” Hart said.

