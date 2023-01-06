Spend the ‘First Friday’ of the year in Downtown Bryan

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoy live music, art, and an array of shopping and dining options in Historic Downtown Bryan on the First Friday of each month.

This is a free, family-friendly event that typically features live performances throughout Downtown, as well as unique experiences hosted by various Downtown businesses. You can expect to find members of the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market selling their goods on Main Street, as well as shops and restaurants open extra late into the evening.

“This is a great way to get to know the Bryan-College Station community and those Downtown businesses,” Destination Bryan PR & Communications Manager, Abigail Noel, said. “They’re all locally owned and operated. The owners are in there serving you at their restaurants and checking you out at their retail shops.”

During First Friday, there are several street closures to be aware of. Main Street from 28th to 26th, 26th Street from Main Street to Parker Avenue, and Bryan Avenue from 27th to William J. Bryan will be closed for festivities.

Free street parking is available in marked spaces outside street closure areas and the Roy Kelly Parking Garage offers a special First Friday rate of $5 for the evening. Destination Bryan also offers a free shuttle to and from Blinn College in Bryan from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can find more information about First Fridays in Downtown Bryan by visiting the Destination Bryan website here.

