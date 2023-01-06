TAMU Men’s Swim & Dive: No. 8 Aggies Claim Victory in Double-Dual Meet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team defeated No. 21 Georgia Tech (163-99) and SCAD (207-53) Friday morning inside the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Looking to bounce back after falling at Auburn, the Aggies kicked off the morning with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Kaloyan Bratanov put up a time of 1:28.62.

Kick-starting the individual events, newcomer Batuhan Filiz finished on top in the 1,000 free, swimming to a 9:09.62.

Baylor Nelson claimed second in the 200 free (1:38.02), while also adding a pair of top finishes in the 200 back (1:46.54) and the 200 IM (1:48.02). The 100 back was led by Ethan Gogulski, putting up a first-place time of 49.00.

Puente highlighted breaststroke events with top finishes in the 100 (54.57) and 200 (1:59.24).

Notching the top time in the 200 fly, Anze Fers Erzen swam to a 1:48.09 while also tacking on a pair of top-two finishes in the 200 back (1:47.24) and 200 IM (1:50.20). Brown led the pool in the 100 fly, recording a 48.32.

Guiding the Aggies in the freestyle sprints, Connor Foote finished third in the 50 (20.73) and Collin Fuchs secured second in the 100 (45.04).

Securing the win against both teams, A&M’s 200 free relay of Foote, Carter Nelson, Fuchs and Nelson took first with a time of 1:21.30.

Up Next

The Maroon & White return home on Saturday, Jan. 21 to continue SEC competition as they take on the LSU Tigers at 10 a.m. A&M will honor its senior class prior to the team’s final dual meet at the Rec Center Natatorium this season.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.