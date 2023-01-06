TAMU Men’s Swim & Dive: No. 8 Aggies Claim Victory in Double-Dual Meet

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team defeated No. 21 Georgia Tech (163-99) and SCAD (207-53) Friday morning inside the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Looking to bounce back after falling at Auburn, the Aggies kicked off the morning with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Kaloyan Bratanov put up a time of 1:28.62.

Kick-starting the individual events, newcomer Batuhan Filiz finished on top in the 1,000 free, swimming to a 9:09.62.

Baylor Nelson claimed second in the 200 free (1:38.02), while also adding a pair of top finishes in the 200 back (1:46.54) and the 200 IM (1:48.02). The 100 back was led by Ethan Gogulski, putting up a first-place time of 49.00.

Puente highlighted breaststroke events with top finishes in the 100 (54.57) and 200 (1:59.24).

Notching the top time in the 200 fly, Anze Fers Erzen swam to a 1:48.09 while also tacking on a pair of top-two finishes in the 200 back (1:47.24) and 200 IM (1:50.20). Brown led the pool in the 100 fly, recording a 48.32.

Guiding the Aggies in the freestyle sprints, Connor Foote finished third in the 50 (20.73) and Collin Fuchs secured second in the 100 (45.04).

Securing the win against both teams, A&M’s 200 free relay of Foote, Carter Nelson, Fuchs and Nelson took first with a time of 1:21.30.

Up Next

The Maroon & White return home on Saturday, Jan. 21 to continue SEC competition as they take on the LSU Tigers at 10 a.m. A&M will honor its senior class prior to the team’s final dual meet at the Rec Center Natatorium this season.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested...
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
College Station police have released the images of three people named as suspects in the murder...
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
The driver has been identified as Raul Anthony Caballero, 22, who is accused of shooting and...
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
The A&M Consolidated Tiger Club Booster Club held a reception Thursday night at the Wings &...
Tiger Club honors former coach with reception & issues statement about CSISD’s decision for ‘losing’ Fedora
Andres Anderson, 55, pled guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a...
Child sexual abuse leads to prison sentence for Caldwell man

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
TAMU Women’s Swim & Dive: No. 15 A&M Sweeps Competition at Double-Dual Meet
O-Zone: Bobby Petrino discusses Northern Iowa loss, upcoming Western Illinois game
Official: Petrino Hired as Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator
Aggies Sign Transfer Jazmine Wilkinson for 2023 Campaign