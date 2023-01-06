TAMU Women’s Swim & Dive: No. 15 A&M Sweeps Competition at Double-Dual Meet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team defeated Georgia Tech (187-72) and SCAD (197-56) Friday morning inside the McAuley Aquatic Center.

After a tough battle at Auburn, the Aggies bounced back in Atlanta as Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek kicked off the double-dual with a first-place time of 1:41.89 in the 200 medley relay.

Giulia Goerigk tacked on a pair of top finishes in the 1,000 free (10:10.90) and 200 IM (2:03.60).

Chloe Stepanek led the way in the freestyle events with top finishes in the 200 (1:47.78) and 100 (49.96).

The Aggies dominated the backstroke events, filling the top five spots in the 100 with Aviv Barzelay (55.42) leading the way and Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (56.13), Buechler (56.62), Sydney Roycraft (57.26) and Ashley Conrad (57.79) following. The momentum continued in the 200 with top-four times from Barzelay (1:59.49), Szklaruk Traipe (2:02.24), Goerigk (2:04.36) and Roycraft (2:04.65).

The Maroon & White continued to rack up points, clocking four top-five times in the 100 breast, led by Charlotte Longbottom going 1:03.01. Joelle Reddin then swam a time of 2:16.59 in the 200 breast, followed by Caroline Theil in second (2:17.64) and Emme Nelson in third (2:18.92)

Olivia Theall contributed more points for A&M as she was the first to touch the wall in the 100 (54.53) and 200 fly (2:00.68).

Rachel Love helped the Aggies pull away with a win in the 500 free, putting up a time of 5:01.78.

Kennet added a second-place swim in the 50 free (23.31) and a third-place time of 2:03.60 in the 200 IM.

Texas A&M finalized its win when the 200 free relay team of JoAnn Adler, Stepanek, Buechler and Andrea Perttula finished first with a time of 1:33.52.

Up Next

The Aggies return home on Saturday, Jan. 21 to continue SEC competition as they take on the LSU Tigers at 10 a.m. A&M will honor its senior class prior to the team’s final dual meet at the Rec Center Natatorium this season.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.