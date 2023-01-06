Tiger Club honors former coach with reception & issues statement about CSISD’s decision for ‘losing’ Fedora

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tiger Club Booster Club held a reception Thursday night at the Wings & More Party Room to thank Lee Fedora for his 6 seasons as the head football coach at A&M Consolidated High School.

Fedora announced last month that he would be stepping down after wrapping up the 2022 high school football season.

He helped the Tigers extend their playoff streak to 19 straight years, claiming a pair of district titles during his six seasons. He nearly averaged 10 wins a season.

Fedora said he was honored to coach at his high school alma mater and was appreciative of those that came out to wish him well.

“Well it made me feel really good and it just shows what this community and this group of kids and their parents and our booster club and they are outstanding and it made me really feel great,” said Fedora.

Lee said he’s excited to see what will happen in the next chapter of his life.

Tiger Club President Tracy Melder issued this statement to KBTX Sports about Fedora ‘stepping down’ decision:

First, we would like to thank Coach Fedora for his leadership, his success, for his constant presence at all sporting events over the last 6 years and building our athletes into top tier competitors. Tiger Club was proud to work with Coach Fedora to raise money for our sports programs, improve the student athlete experience and underwrite projects our district would not fund. Coach Fedora made sure each sport brought their requests to Tiger Club and I would say we funded all of them because he wanted every student in every sport to have the best opportunity to be successful. Because of him, Tiger Club as seen a record level of giving, parent involvement and school spirit that has not been present since the high school split into two.

Second, we would like to state we do not support the decision of the CSISD Administration for “losing” Coach Fedora. As parents and volunteers we are aware of his high level of performance and are shocked at his dismissal. At the beginning of the year Tiger Club and parents were eager to take our battle to CSISD top administrators regarding improvements and repairs that were desperately needed after the bond failed. Issues we wanted to address with administration included locker rooms, weight rooms, and the overall condition of our aged facilities were covered with them with the help of Coach Fedora. We regret our coach took the heat for the administration’s failure to provide safe and quality facilities.

We are sadden that we lost a coach who loved his alma mater and who gave his heart and soul to the program and to his athletes. We have had more kids go on to play college ball than ever before and to date, he is still working for our kids.

The next person will have big shoes to fill.

