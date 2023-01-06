Treat of the Day: Brenham FFA participates in swearing-in ceremony for State Board of Education Representative

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 6, 2023
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham FFA had the amazing opportunity to attend and participate in the swearing-in ceremony for State Board of Education Representative Tom Maynard.

The ceremony happened at the Brenham High School auditorium.

The Brenham FFA President, Shelby Prazak, was able to kick things off with welcoming remarks after the FFA Vice President and Secretary led the pledges to the flags.

