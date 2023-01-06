Weekend Gardener: Easy ways to feed birds in the winter

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are simple ways to help feed birds during the winter season.

“It’s cold outside and there’s a lot of the birds, like the red birds and blue birds, that will still be around, so providing some food to them during this cold weather is a great thing to do,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.

She said they love sunflower seeds and showed several ways to serve up the seeds including using a pine cone, an orange rind, and a traditional bird feeder.

