Weekend Gardener: Easy ways to feed birds in the winter
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are simple ways to help feed birds during the winter season.
“It’s cold outside and there’s a lot of the birds, like the red birds and blue birds, that will still be around, so providing some food to them during this cold weather is a great thing to do,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.
She said they love sunflower seeds and showed several ways to serve up the seeds including using a pine cone, an orange rind, and a traditional bird feeder.
