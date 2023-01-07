Bryan native to ref National Championship game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two obvious teams in the national championship are Georgia and TCU, but there’s another team on the field... the refs. A Bryan native is getting a once in a life time opportunity to ref this year’s title game.

Brian Perry started reffing in 2001 after moving to Houston. He worked youth, middle school and JV games.

Through out the last two decades he’s moved up to division one football and now refs for the ACC conference.

Perry has spent the last 15 years at the head linesman position.. where he has the chains responsibility for first downs and primarily handles the call on the line of scrimmage.

He found out about a month ago that the ACC was selected to work the national championship and he was one of the refs chosen for the game.

“It’s a privilege and it’s an honor to know that we are one of only eight people out of the entire world who gets to call at this level the biggest game in the country,” Brian Perry said. “Everybody will be watching, and it’s probably the next biggest game up to the Super Bowl, and it’s exciting and it’s an honor.>”

Perry’s urges college students and high schoolers to get into reffing since there’s always a need for more refs.

For more information click for College Station Football Officials or Houston Football Officials.

