Consol boys win crosstown showdown with Rudder

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Rudder 67-50 Friday night at The Armory.

The Tigers move to 15-6 overall (3-0 in district play). The Rangers fall to 20-4 (2-1 in district play).

The Tigers were led by Kaden Lewis with 18 points. La’Chancey Thomas had 11 points while Jameion Chambers added 10 points.

Kentun King led the Rangers with 13 points. Kevin Holmes had 11 points while Landon Heslip chipped in 9 points.

Consol will host Lake Creek on Tuesday. Rudder will be at home against College Station on Tuesday.

