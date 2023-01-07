Fire engulfs trailer home in Benchley, sheriff’s office investigating

BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a trailer home fire in Benchley that happened Friday afternoon.

According to the Hearne Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to the call on Russell Lane to find the trailer home fully engulfed. No one was living there at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and was forwarded to the sheriff’s department, the reason for that is currently unknown.

