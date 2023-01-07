Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan ISD softball coach accused of mishandling money that came through the softball program was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday.

Enrique Luna, 44, was taken into custody on May 20, 2022, and charged with theft of property between $2,500 - $30,000, along with misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500 - $30,000.

Luna was employed by Bryan ISD for 18 years and was the sole sponsor of the softball team.

Bryan ISD officials reportedly grew suspicious of Luna’s handling of softball funds over the past several years and confronted him about the matter in February 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KBTX back in May.

Bryan police investigators wrote in an arrest report that Luna has “co-mingled softball funds with his own personal funds. The defendant also reportedly operated many fundraisers on a cash-only basis without any accountability as to how much money was raised.”

Luna was released from jail on May 21 on bonds totaling $40,000.

