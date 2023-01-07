Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on January 6.

Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. He has a unique blend of Country, Rock, and Folk music and says he pulls inspiration from a wide range including Merle Haggard and Matchbox 20.

He played his original song “Living For The Night.” It’s the title song of his latest album.

His latest album release can be found on all streaming platforms.

Runyan’s band will be performing at the Canteen Bar & Grill in College Station on Friday, January 6, at 7:30 p.m.

You can learn more about Runyan, upcoming shows, or hear his songs on his website.

Find his performance on First News at Four in the player below.

