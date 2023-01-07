Lady Cougars wrap up College Station Classic

COLLEGE STATION - The College Station Lady Cougars soccer team played in the College Station Classic this weekend and ended the tournament at 1-1-1.

On Thursday, the Cougs lost to a strong Austin High squad; 4-2. Kelsey Slater and Olivia Feagin scored goals for the Cougs, with Eli Dang picking up an assist.

On Friday, the Cougs tied Kerrville Tivy 0-0 in a hard fought match. The backline of Ella Hawryluk, Addison Novosad, Emma Read, Cam Del Rio, and goalie Morgan Bell had an excellent match in the shutout.

The Cougars finished the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Friendswood. Eli Dang had the game-winner for the Cougs when she put in a rebound with 5 minutes left in the game. Sydney Abington had the shutout in goal.

The Cougars’ will be at PNG Thursday when they compete in the PNG Tournament.

