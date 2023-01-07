Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery

Ron Birchfield
Ron Birchfield(Grimes County)
By Katherine Griffith and Amy Licerio
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County judge sentenced Ron Burchfield to 15 years in prison for robbery on Thursday.

On May 22, 2021, Burchfield reportedly went to the victim’s residence in Anderson around 4 a.m.

Burchfield reportedly had a hammer and threatened one of the victims. He then stole the victim’s phone and truck.

The truck was later found in Harris County at a residence associated with Burchfield.

Burchfield is in the Grimes County jail awaiting transfer to prison.

