One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m.

According to police one person was shot and transported to the hospital to receive treatment, they’re expected to survive.

BPD is asking people to avoid the area.

