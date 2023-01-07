One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan

Bryan police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of...
Bryan police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of West Duncan Street Saturday, January 7, 2023(KBTX)
By Alex Egan and Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m.

According to police one person was shot and transported to the hospital to receive treatment, they’re expected to survive.

BPD is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested...
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury
The A&M Consolidated Tiger Club Booster Club held a reception Thursday night at the Wings &...
Tiger Club honors former coach with reception & issues statement about CSISD’s decision for ‘losing’ Fedora
College Station police have released the images of three people named as suspects in the murder...
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
Rashawn Jones was murdered in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway Tuesday
College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder

Latest News

Police say nobody was hurt, but three vehicles and a house sustained damage from bullets in the...
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
No one was living there at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fire engulfs trailer home in Benchley, sheriff’s office investigating
Highlights: Hearne tops Milano
Highlights: Hearne tops Milano
Highlights: Bryan edges Midway
Highlights: Bryan edges Midway