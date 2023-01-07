Remembering Sofia Vera: “I would call her Princess”

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The family of Sofia Vera sat down with Fox 7 in Austin after her boyfriend and the man accused of murdering her, crashed in Navasota during a police pursuit.

22-year-old Raul Caballero is accused of killing Sofia and leaving her body on the side of the road in Bastrop, where her family lives. Caballero was driving Sofia’s vehicle at the time of the pursuit.

Friday, Abraham Vera, Sofia’s dad, shared stories about her. Abraham speaks Spanish and his nephew, Xavier, translated the interview.

“When she was young [I] would call her princess, you know, my princess and so once she went to school and they would call her by her name, she would throw a fit and say no, my name is Princess,” Abraham said.

He also shared possible warning signs of abuse he says they saw in Sofia’s relationship with Caballero.

“[We] had already given her warnings about him. He had put his hands on her before and you know to leave the relationship, but ultimately [we] let her decide on her own and unfortunately, it resulted in this,” he said.

Sofia was the youngest of three kids, but the only daughter. Abraham says only one thing brings him a sense of relief since losing Sofia.

“I feel terrible that my daughter’s not here but it’s comforting to at least know he’s in custody,” Abraham said.

Caballero was transported from the scene of the crash in Navasota for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. His current condition is unknown. Sofia’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

