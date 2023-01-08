Bryan Fire Department honoring fallen firefighters with limited memorial merchandise

By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department is honoring two of their fallen firefighters that were killed in the line of duty.

Lieutenant Greg Pickard and Lieutenant Eric Wallace passed away in a fire at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Shirts and other merchandise made by the department to honor them are up for sale again but this time they have a special 10 year anniversary seal.

Anyone can purchase hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, or blankets until January 16.

There is only a limited supply of merchandise that can be purchased which can be purchased at the link here.

The merchandise will be sent to the Bryan Fire Department where customers can pick it up.

