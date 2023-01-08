College Station host innagural Fit Fest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With a new year comes new fitness goals, and the city of College Station wants to help the community start 2023 strong.

The inaugural “Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fit Fest” was held on Saturday at the Lincoln Recreation Center.

The Lincoln Recreation Center staff had the chance to show the community what programs they have to offer.

Saturday’s Fit Fest included Foreversize, Zumba, Hyped Dance and Pickleball.

“Everyone has that New Year’s Resolution of getting fit, so our goal is to provide a safe avenue for them to all do so,” said Lincoln Recreation Center Assistant Supervisor Jason McCray.

Participants like Naveen Cunha said he exercises to stay engaged with his family.

“We have seven grandkids so it’s fun to take them to parks and play around and we’d like to keep up with them,” Cunha said.

The city of College Station also said that exercise is not only good for your physical health but also your mental health.

“Even if you’re not physically fit you get to get in there and you get to socialize with people as well and get an opportunity to be able to just get a little walk in and kind of work on yourself mentally and work on yourself physically,” said McCray.

