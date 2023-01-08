Consol boys’ soccer finishes 3-0 at the Kilt Cup

THE WOODLANDS - The A&M Consolidated Tiger Boys Soccer Team finished the Kilt Cup with a 3-0 record, scoring 7 goals and only conceding 1. It also saw them finishing joint first place among some very prestigious soccer schools.

The results were as follows:

Vs Westfield (6-A) 3-0 win

Vs St Louis Catholic (private out of state school) 2-1 win

Vs Alief Taylor (6-A) 2-0 win

Next up the Tigers play Fort Bend Clements at home on Thursday in the High School Aggieland Classic.

