Job growth expected to slow down in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a stellar 2022 that saw over four and a half million jobs created in the United States, 2023 has a lot to live up to.

The Brazos Valley even had a number of jobs created and Vonda Morrison with Workforce Solutions said there are still jobs out there for people to apply for.

“In each of our counties, there’s been growth. Employers are looking, they’re needing help, you see a lot the help wanted signs,” said Morrison.

Although 2022 was a great year there was a decline heading toward the end of the year.

“The large increase in employment this month in December of over 230 thousand. That number is historical by standards but it’s the smallest monthly job growth this year,” said Dennis Jansen with the Private Enterprise Research Center at Texas A&M University.

Jansen said it will be hard for 2023 to have great numbers of job growth. With two years removed from the pandemic, he said he would be surprised to see anything close to 2022.

“It’s very hard to keep adding these numbers of workers so I don’t project these huge increases in employment next year, not at all,” Jansen said.

Workforce Solutions said it plans to host a job fair at the Lincoln Recreation Center on January 25 from 10:30 am-1 pm. Over 30 companies will be in attendance looking for candidates.

