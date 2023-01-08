Kats wrangle Texans 75-68

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From the opening tip, this one was never in doubt. Sam Houston jumped out to a commanding lead and coasted to a 75-68 victory over Tarleton at Johnson Coliseum on Saturday.

The Bearkats (12-4 overall, 2-2 WAC) held a double-digit lead from the 11:32 mark in the first half until the final buzzer when the Texans (8-8, 2-2) made a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.

Anthony Wzeszcz and Donte Powers led the way with 19 points. Cameron Huefner added 10 points and Javion May just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Bearkats did not waste anytime jumping on the Texans to start the game. Sam Houston opened with a 12-0 run that got started with a Kaosi Ezeagu dunk and ended with a 3 by Qua Grant and a pair of free throws by Powers.

That’s when Wzeszcz came off the bench and took over.

The freshman from Gydnia, Poland went off and scored 14 straight points as the Kats pushed their lead to 32-9 with eight minutes to go in the half. Sam Houston shot 60 percent from field and 50 percent from long range to put the contest away early.

The Bearkats hit the road to face Southern Utah on Jan. 12 at 8 p.m.

