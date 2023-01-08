Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan

If approved, she’ll be housed in the same facility as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who begins her 11-year sentence in April.
The prison in Bryan is a minimum-security women’s facility.
The prison in Bryan is a minimum-security women’s facility.(Image courtesy Federal Bureau of Prisons)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme.

The reality TV star pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to People Magazine, her lawyers requested Shah serve at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April.

It’s unclear why Shah asked to serve at that specific prison but People says other notable inmates who have been sent to the Bryan camp have included Hidalgo County, Texas, Commissioner Sylvia Handy; Jenna Ryan, who participated in the January 6 Capitol attack; and Lea Fastow, a former assistant treasurer at Enron.

The prison in Bryan is a minimum-security women’s facility.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury
Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested...
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
Sofia was the youngest of three kids, but the only daughter
Remembering Sofia Vera: “I would call her Princess”
Bryan police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of...
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
Police say nobody was hurt, but three vehicles and a house sustained damage from bullets in the...
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan

Latest News

Bryan ISD talks priorities ahead of legislative session
Bryan ISD talks priorities ahead of Texas Legislative session
Saturday Evening Weather Update 1/7
Saturday Evening Weather Update 1/7
Bryan police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of...
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
Police say nobody was hurt, but three vehicles and a house sustained damage from bullets in the...
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan