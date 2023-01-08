Utah Tech downs Kats 79-67

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE — Utah Tech pulled away in the second half to hand Sam Houston a 79-67 setback at Johnson Coliseum on Saturday. 

The Bearkats (6-7, 2-1 WAC) trailed early but were able to tie the game at the half. The Trailblazers (10-5, 2-2) retook the advantage to start the second half and never looked back to pick up the victory.

Sydnee Kemp led Sam Houston with 22 points and Kaylee Jefferson added 17. Madelyn Batista just missed a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. 

Utah Tech grabbed the early lead out of the gate and were up 6-0 before the Bearkats scored. Jefferson hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and Kemp made a layup to make it a one-point game, but the Trailblazers went on an 8-0 run to take their biggest lead at 18-9 with two minutes to go in the first quarter. 

Sam Houston caught fire in the second period behind the play of Jefferson. She scored all of her 17 points in the first half including an old-fashion 3-point play that cut the lead to 26-23. After a Utah Tech basket, Chyna Allen drilled a 3 and Kemp tied the game on a layup before Jefferson gave the Kats their first lead of the game at 31-30 on a layup. 

The Trailblazers got a free throw and both teams traded baskets in the final minute to go into the half tied at 33. 

Utah Tech once again got off to a fast start in the third quarter with a 6-0 run to take the lead for good. The Trailblazers led by as many as 18 points at 75-57 with two minutes left in the game. 

The Bearkats hit the road to face New Mexico State on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested...
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury
The A&M Consolidated Tiger Club Booster Club held a reception Thursday night at the Wings &...
Tiger Club honors former coach with reception & issues statement about CSISD’s decision for ‘losing’ Fedora
College Station police have released the images of three people named as suspects in the murder...
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
Sofia was the youngest of three kids, but the only daughter
Remembering Sofia Vera: “I would call her Princess”

Latest News

Sam Houston State Basketball
Kats wrangle Texans 75-68
Aggie Women's Basketball preview Ole Miss
Aggie Women's Basketball preview Ole Miss
Lady Cougars wrap up College Station Classic
Women’s Basketball to Host Ole Miss in Sunday Bout