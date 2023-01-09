3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell

The crash happened along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell Monday morning.
The crash happened along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell Monday morning.(Rene Vazquez)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell.

Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car was trying to pass a Mazda passenger car but there wasn’t enough space.

Officials say the Mercury ended up striking the rear axle of an 18-wheeler. That caused the 18-wheeler to roll onto its side in a ditch.

Debris in the road caused the Mazda to crash too.

The driver of the Mercury was air-lifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

The driver and passenger in the Mazda were transported to the same hospital by ambulance.

Troopers say the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

One person was air-lifted to a Bryan hospital following a crash in Burleson County.
One person was air-lifted to a Bryan hospital following a crash in Burleson County.(Rene Vazquez)

