3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell.
Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car was trying to pass a Mazda passenger car but there wasn’t enough space.
Officials say the Mercury ended up striking the rear axle of an 18-wheeler. That caused the 18-wheeler to roll onto its side in a ditch.
Debris in the road caused the Mazda to crash too.
The driver of the Mercury was air-lifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.
The driver and passenger in the Mazda were transported to the same hospital by ambulance.
Troopers say the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
