3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell.

Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car was trying to pass a Mazda passenger car but there wasn’t enough space.

Officials say the Mercury ended up striking the rear axle of an 18-wheeler. That caused the 18-wheeler to roll onto its side in a ditch.

Debris in the road caused the Mazda to crash too.

The driver of the Mercury was air-lifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

The driver and passenger in the Mazda were transported to the same hospital by ambulance.

Troopers say the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The crash happened along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell Monday morning. (Rene Vazquez)

One person was air-lifted to a Bryan hospital following a crash in Burleson County. (Rene Vazquez)

