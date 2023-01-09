Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS

Luckey's Rod car show in the parking lot of J. Cody's in Bryan Sunday.
Luckey's Rod car show in the parking lot of J. Cody's in Bryan Sunday.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday.

More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.

The gathering was started by Houston area car enthusiasts who would come to Bryan-College Station on the first Sunday in January for a gathering of those who shared a love for classic cars. It later transitioned to the second Sunday in January.

The event’s namesake William Luckey died in 2015 and the gathering was named Luckey’s Rod Run in his honor. Participants said the gathering is just a way for everyone to get together and keep Luckey’s memory alive while having a good time with each other.

”Luckey, he started it 25 years ago and I have been coming to it, not for 25 but at least 20 years,” said Tomball resident Gene Taylor. " But it’s just a bunch of guys with the same interest, like old cars, and here we are.”

J. Cody’s also opened its doors early to serve food and hot chocolate for attendees. This year’s event was slightly scaled back due to the threat of rain.

The event usually extends down to neighboring business Chicken Oil Company where the event started back in the 1980′s but had to scale back since the business closed its doors due to a fire last year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

