Book named Texas A&M Ventures GM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Seasoned sports marketer Erik Book has been promoted by LEARFIELD to serve as general manager for Texas A&M Ventures, its local team dedicated entirely to the Aggies.

Book joined Texas A&M Ventures as director of business development in November 2018 to lead sales efforts, which have since increased by nearly 50% overall. Book will manage a 10-member team as general manager for the College Station property, which was recognized as a LEARFIELD Property of the Year CLYDE Award winner for 2021-22.

“Our administration is fired up to see Erik assume the General Manager role for Texas A&M Ventures,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Since I arrived in Aggieland in the summer of 2019 we have placed an emphasis on community involvement and getting more and more businesses to support Texas A&M Athletics, and the numbers speak for themselves. Erik has been at the forefront of this vision and growth and he more than prepared to step up and lead.”

Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Book was general manager for Red Wolves Sports Properties, LEARFIELD’s local team representing Arkansas State. His two years in Jonesboro saw record-setting growth which earned 2018 Property of the Year recognition.

Book’s work for LEARFIELD came on the heels of serving a year as executive associate athletics director at Southern Utah and three years as associate athletic director for marketing, sales and service at Texas Tech.

Building his stature with collegiate ticketing positions at Texas State, Lamar and St. Cloud, Book produced results as assistant athletics director for ticket operations at South Florida and Miami. His respective stints with the Bulls and Hurricanes were successful in generating revenue, increasing attendance and incorporating new marketing strategies.

Book cut his teeth as the athletic director’s intern at Wartburg College where he was a four-year letterwinner on the men’s basketball team. He earned his bachelor’s degree in athletic administration from Wartburg and his master’s degree from St. Cloud State.

LEARFIELD, longtime multimedia rightsholder for Texas A&M Athletics, aligns closely with the athletics administration and university leadership to develop impactful partnerships that are meaningful for the campus community as well as for local, regional and national business looking to align with the Aggies.

“Erik is an outstanding person and business leader, who we are proud to elevate to lead our Texas A&M Ventures team,” said LEARFIELD Senior Vice President, Multi-Media Rights Chris Kingston. “He’s already well engrained in Aggieland and has built tremendous relationships with our sponsors and university personnel.”

“I am thankful and honored to continue to serve Texas A&M Athletics, our Texas A&M Ventures team and our valued partners in this new role,” said Book. “With the help of Ross and the great team they have put together at Texas A&M, we are building something special and look forward to leading our great team moving forward.”

