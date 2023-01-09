Boys & Girls Club to host golf tournament and tee-off party

Boys & Girls Club to host golf tournament and tee-off party
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley’s 32nd annual Legends & Letterman Golf Tournament.

The two-day event begins with a Tee-Off party with dueling piano entertainment hosted at Hurricane Harry’s on Sunday, March 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $75 in advance and include open bar, food, dueling piano entertainment, photo booth, and a live and silent auction. Raffle tickets for a custom golf cart from Aggieland Golf Carts will be available for purchase at the event or online.

The Legends & Letterman Golf Tournament will be on Monday, March 27. Teams are paired with a Lettermen or Legend at Miramont Country Club.

Golf Team registration is $2,250 but there are also a variety of other sponsor levels available.

For more information, go to bgcbv.org/golf.

