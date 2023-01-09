College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving

A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving.
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jan. 9, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving after she rear ended another car, Bryan police said.

Jennifer Lopez, 46, crashed her 2018 Lexus into another vehicle near N Earl Rudder Freeway around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

She told law enforcement she doesn’t remember what happened, just “remembers colliding with the other vehicle.”

No injuries were reported, but Bryan police say the impact was hard enough for airbags to deploy.

Lopez was charged with driving while intoxicated, she is being held on a $2,000 bond.

