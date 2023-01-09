Empowering first-time moms with the help of Texas A&M School of Nursing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empowering vulnerable, first-time moms to transform their lives and create better futures for themselves and their babies is at the heart of the Nurse-Family Partnership.

Specially trained registered nurses support first-time mothers through regularly scheduled home visits with moms-to-be, starting early in the pregnancy and continuing through the child’s second birthday. With an emphasis on low-income, first-time moms, women voluntarily enroll as early as possible but must elect to do so in advance of their 28th week of pregnancy in order to participate.

A team of five Texas A&M nurses helps guide first-time mothers residing in Brazos Valley through the emotional, social, and physical challenges they face as they prepare for a healthy birth. Prenatal support is the starting point, but the nurse continues to provide support post-delivery, helping the new mother and child by enhancing knowledge gains and teaching skills that foster positive growth.

Professor Robin Page says great communities start with great mothers. “By going into the home of the family, we’re able to meet them where they’re at. They don’t have to worry about making it to another appointment. This program really offers them a more personal level of service,” she said.

In addition to nurse home visits, first-time mothers that enroll in Nurse-Family Partnership at the Texas A&M University School of Nursing have access to specialized counseling services that include emotional and cognitive development and support.

If you would like to connect with a nurse dedicated to supporting you as a first-time mom, you can submit your information using this online form.

