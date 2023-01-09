Enjoy ‘Dry January’ with delicious non-alcoholic options

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One way many around the U.S. are embracing a fresh start this year is by participating in “Dry January.” It’s a time for people to step away from alcohol after the holiday season.

Along with the challenge serving as a detox, research shows there are a lot of health benefits to it. The American Heart Association reported that some of those benefits include improved sleep quality and increased energy. It’s also reported that it can aid in weight loss and lower blood pressure among other things.

If you’re in need of some non-alcoholic options this month, The Crown Bar team at The Queen Theatre has multiple recommendations below.

Mockrita & Strawberry Sour

Mockrita Ingredients/Directions:

Add 2 ounces of lime juice

Add 1ounce of lemon juice

Add 1ounce of orange juice

Add 0.5 ounces of agave

Shake and strain over ice

Top with soda or Sprite

Salt rim

Garnish with lime slice

Strawberry Sour Ingredients/Directions:

Muddle strawberries in 1.5 ounces of simple syrup

Add 1.5 ounces of lemon juice

Shake and strain over ice

Top with water or soda

Sweet Sunrise & Tropical Vacation

Sweet Sunrise Ingredients/Directions:

Fill a snifter glass with ice

Add orange juice

Sink grenadine

Garnish with an orange slice

Tropical Vacation Ingredients/Directions:

Muddle mango in 1 ounce of simple syrup

Add 1 ounce of orange juice

Add 1 ounce of pineapple juice

Add 0.5 ounces of lime juice

Shake and strain over ice

Top with Tropical Red Bull

Peach Ginger Beer & Queenberry Martini

Peach Ginger Beer Ingredients/Directions:

Muddle peach in 1 ounce of agave

Top with ginger beer

Queenberry Martini Ingredients/Directions:

Muddle strawberries & blueberries in 1ounce of simple syrup

Add 1ounce of lemon juice

Add 1 ounce of cranberry juice

Shake and strain into a martini glass

Top with Sprite

Cucumber Mockito & Cinderella

Cucumber Mockito Ingredients/Directions:

Muddle mint in 1 ounce of simple syrup

Add 1 ounce of lime juice

Top with soda

Garnish with lime slice

Cinderella Ingredients/Directions:

Add 1 ounce of lemon juice

Add 1 ounce of orange juice

Add 1 ounce of pineapple juice

Shake and strain over ice

Top with ginger beer

Garnish with orange slice

