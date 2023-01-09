Enjoy ‘Dry January’ with delicious non-alcoholic options

The Crown Bar team at The Queen Theatre shares multiple alternatives to help you conquer Dry...
The Crown Bar team at The Queen Theatre shares multiple alternatives to help you conquer Dry January.(KBTX's Warren Vause)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One way many around the U.S. are embracing a fresh start this year is by participating in “Dry January.” It’s a time for people to step away from alcohol after the holiday season.

Along with the challenge serving as a detox, research shows there are a lot of health benefits to it. The American Heart Association reported that some of those benefits include improved sleep quality and increased energy. It’s also reported that it can aid in weight loss and lower blood pressure among other things.

If you’re in need of some non-alcoholic options this month, The Crown Bar team at The Queen Theatre has multiple recommendations below.

Mockrita & Strawberry Sour

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Mockrita Ingredients/Directions:

  • Add 2 ounces of lime juice
  • Add 1ounce of lemon juice
  • Add 1ounce of orange juice
  • Add 0.5 ounces of agave
  • Shake and strain over ice
  • Top with soda or Sprite
  • Salt rim
  • Garnish with lime slice

Strawberry Sour Ingredients/Directions:

  • Muddle strawberries in 1.5 ounces of simple syrup
  • Add 1.5 ounces of lemon juice
  • Shake and strain over ice
  • Top with water or soda

Sweet Sunrise & Tropical Vacation

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Sweet Sunrise Ingredients/Directions:

  • Fill a snifter glass with ice
  • Add orange juice
  • Sink grenadine
  • Garnish with an orange slice

Tropical Vacation Ingredients/Directions:

  • Muddle mango in 1 ounce of simple syrup
  • Add 1 ounce of orange juice
  • Add 1 ounce of pineapple juice
  • Add 0.5 ounces of lime juice
  • Shake and strain over ice
  • Top with Tropical Red Bull

Peach Ginger Beer & Queenberry Martini

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Peach Ginger Beer Ingredients/Directions:

  • Muddle peach in 1 ounce of agave
  • Top with ginger beer

Queenberry Martini Ingredients/Directions:

  • Muddle strawberries & blueberries in 1ounce of simple syrup
  • Add 1ounce of lemon juice
  • Add 1 ounce of cranberry juice
  • Shake and strain into a martini glass
  • Top with Sprite

Cucumber Mockito & Cinderella

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Cucumber Mockito Ingredients/Directions:

  • Muddle mint in 1 ounce of simple syrup
  • Add 1 ounce of lime juice
  • Top with soda
  • Garnish with lime slice

Cinderella Ingredients/Directions:

  • Add 1 ounce of lemon juice
  • Add 1 ounce of orange juice
  • Add 1 ounce of pineapple juice
  • Shake and strain over ice
  • Top with ginger beer
  • Garnish with orange slice

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The prison in Bryan is a minimum-security women’s facility.
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested...
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
Bryan police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of...
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury
Police say nobody was hurt, but three vehicles and a house sustained damage from bullets in the...
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan

Latest News

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Texas A&M hosts special guest for Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast
Boys & Girls Club to host golf tournament and tee-off party
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Legends & Letterman Golf Tournament
A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving.
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
The crash happened along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell Monday morning.
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell