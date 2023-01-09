Enjoy ‘Dry January’ with delicious non-alcoholic options
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One way many around the U.S. are embracing a fresh start this year is by participating in “Dry January.” It’s a time for people to step away from alcohol after the holiday season.
Along with the challenge serving as a detox, research shows there are a lot of health benefits to it. The American Heart Association reported that some of those benefits include improved sleep quality and increased energy. It’s also reported that it can aid in weight loss and lower blood pressure among other things.
If you’re in need of some non-alcoholic options this month, The Crown Bar team at The Queen Theatre has multiple recommendations below.
Mockrita & Strawberry Sour
Mockrita Ingredients/Directions:
- Add 2 ounces of lime juice
- Add 1ounce of lemon juice
- Add 1ounce of orange juice
- Add 0.5 ounces of agave
- Shake and strain over ice
- Top with soda or Sprite
- Salt rim
- Garnish with lime slice
Strawberry Sour Ingredients/Directions:
- Muddle strawberries in 1.5 ounces of simple syrup
- Add 1.5 ounces of lemon juice
- Shake and strain over ice
- Top with water or soda
Sweet Sunrise & Tropical Vacation
Sweet Sunrise Ingredients/Directions:
- Fill a snifter glass with ice
- Add orange juice
- Sink grenadine
- Garnish with an orange slice
Tropical Vacation Ingredients/Directions:
- Muddle mango in 1 ounce of simple syrup
- Add 1 ounce of orange juice
- Add 1 ounce of pineapple juice
- Add 0.5 ounces of lime juice
- Shake and strain over ice
- Top with Tropical Red Bull
Peach Ginger Beer & Queenberry Martini
Peach Ginger Beer Ingredients/Directions:
- Muddle peach in 1 ounce of agave
- Top with ginger beer
Queenberry Martini Ingredients/Directions:
- Muddle strawberries & blueberries in 1ounce of simple syrup
- Add 1ounce of lemon juice
- Add 1 ounce of cranberry juice
- Shake and strain into a martini glass
- Top with Sprite
Cucumber Mockito & Cinderella
Cucumber Mockito Ingredients/Directions:
- Muddle mint in 1 ounce of simple syrup
- Add 1 ounce of lime juice
- Top with soda
- Garnish with lime slice
Cinderella Ingredients/Directions:
- Add 1 ounce of lemon juice
- Add 1 ounce of orange juice
- Add 1 ounce of pineapple juice
- Shake and strain over ice
- Top with ginger beer
- Garnish with orange slice
