Focus at Four: Department of Energy gives ERCOT permission to exceed air quality limits

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas recently received permission from the U.S. Department of Energy to exceed normal air quality restrictions.

The emergency request was approved in December 2022 ahead of Christmas when the state experienced a drastic drop in temperatures statewide.

According to the Texas Tribune, the request would allow Texas power plans to release more pollution than is normally allowed — if grid conditions worsen.

“They asked for this request so they could tap into a couple of different ways to produce more power,” said Emily Foxhall, The Texas Tribune.

“During Winter Storm Yuri, they had to issue blackouts. It was looking like the demand for power was going to exceed how much power there really was needed, so they wanted to be sure they weren’t going to do that again in such a widespread manner.”

Foxhall said that ERCOT ended up not using the emergency request.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The prison in Bryan is a minimum-security women’s facility.
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested...
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
The crash happened along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell Monday morning.
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
Bryan police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of...
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury

Latest News

Boys & Girls Club to host golf tournament and tee-off party
Boys & Girls Club to host golf tournament and tee-off party
Expert offers advice on saving money and energy while doing laundry
Focus at Four: Saving energy, money while doing laundry
The Crown Bar team at The Queen Theatre shares multiple alternatives to help you conquer Dry...
Enjoy ‘Dry January’ with delicious non-alcoholic options
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Texas A&M hosts special guest for Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast